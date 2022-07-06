Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $371,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,903,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 56,579.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,370 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,154,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 7,290.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 739,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 729,000 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.20. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.