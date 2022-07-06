Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE:DPZ opened at $396.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.29 and its 200 day moving average is $413.40. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.15 and a 12 month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Cowen lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.65.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.