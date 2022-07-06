Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $285,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $516,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after acquiring an additional 361,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $464.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $460.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.06. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

