Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $411,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,769 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

