Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 265,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

OKE stock opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.79.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

