Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADM opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

