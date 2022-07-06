Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,304,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU stock opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.