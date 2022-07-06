Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 634,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 75,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 222,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ET. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.91. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Energy Transfer Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.