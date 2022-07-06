Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Takes $456,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 302.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.40.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

