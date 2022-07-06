Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is BNC Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.8% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,265.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,254.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,554.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

