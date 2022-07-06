Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,265.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,254.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,554.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

