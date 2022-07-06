Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,265.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,254.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,554.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

