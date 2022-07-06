Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,265.26 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,254.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2,554.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

