Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Price Target Cut to €53.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €61.00 ($63.54) to €53.00 ($55.21) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $74.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.88 and a beta of 1.21.
Amadeus IT Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
