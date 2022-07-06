Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Short Interest Up 20.7% in June

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

AMAM stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75.

Ambrx Biopharma ( NYSE:AMAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Ambrx Biopharma will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 434,097 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 96,408 shares during the period.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

