Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Short Interest Up 20.7% in June

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
AMAM stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 434,097 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 96,408 shares during the period.
About Ambrx Biopharma (Get Rating)
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM)
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.