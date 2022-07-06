Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 73,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

AMRC opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.36.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameresco from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.23.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

