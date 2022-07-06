American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Stock Price Down 1%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.74 and last traded at $37.74. 103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 145.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 555,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,953,000 after acquiring an additional 154,285 shares in the last quarter.

