American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

AMSC opened at $4.90 on Monday. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $139.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.32.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $50,583.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,891.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $194,870.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,973.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,110 shares of company stock valued at $436,477. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 46,824 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 749,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

