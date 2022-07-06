Analysts Set Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Target Price at $139.81

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATLKY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 155 to SEK 140 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 122.25 to SEK 116.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $114.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 166.25 to SEK 158.75 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

