Analysts Set Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Target Price at $139.81

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.81.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATLKY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 155 to SEK 140 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 122.25 to SEK 116.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $114.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 166.25 to SEK 158.75 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Atlas Copco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Copco (ATLKY)
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.