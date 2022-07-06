Analysts Set Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Target Price at $64.20

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,815,000 after buying an additional 412,656 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,713,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,022,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,914,000 after buying an additional 152,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after buying an additional 726,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

