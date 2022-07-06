Analysts Set BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target at $20.17

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

BSRTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSRTF opened at $14.75 on Friday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.