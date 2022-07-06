Analysts Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Price Target at $122.00

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 2.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in DaVita by 2.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $82.07 on Friday. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.23 and its 200 day moving average is $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.