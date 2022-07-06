Analysts Set Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) PT at $167.73

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE ETN opened at $126.68 on Friday. Eaton has a 52 week low of $123.18 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

