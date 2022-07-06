Analysts Set Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Price Target at $19.00

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other Gogo news, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $158,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,522.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,376,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after buying an additional 1,470,974 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,359,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after buying an additional 1,303,853 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,037,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after buying an additional 1,224,513 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,917,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,263,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,082,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. Gogo has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.52 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 51.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

