Analysts Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) PT at $45.20

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.20.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 773.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUN opened at $27.54 on Friday. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

