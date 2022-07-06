Analysts Set Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Target Price at $338.58

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $338.58.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $280.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.20. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $251.01 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

