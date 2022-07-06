Analysts Set Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Target Price at GBX 321

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 321 ($3.89).

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($4.00) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.94) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.88) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 255.50 ($3.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 223.85 ($2.71) and a one year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.68). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 261.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 276.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,277.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a GBX 7.70 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

