Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
BUD has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($62.50) to €65.00 ($67.71) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($61.46) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($69.79) to €74.00 ($77.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($86.46) to €72.00 ($75.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.66.
Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $71.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.95.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028,424 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $121,829,000 after purchasing an additional 185,246 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $202,000.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
