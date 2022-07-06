Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($62.50) to €65.00 ($67.71) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($61.46) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($69.79) to €74.00 ($77.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($86.46) to €72.00 ($75.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.66.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $71.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.95.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028,424 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $121,829,000 after purchasing an additional 185,246 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

