Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATRS. Truist Financial cut shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Antares Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Antares Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.60.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.01 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.90%. Research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 50.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

