Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,364 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director David H. Keyte bought 10,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,952.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 3,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,732.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 865,620 shares of company stock worth $8,963,071. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AM opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

AM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

