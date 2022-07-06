apricus wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

apricus wealth LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.9% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,167 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,690,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,845,000 after purchasing an additional 985,096 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $289.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

