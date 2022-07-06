Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Short Interest Update

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,900 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 290,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.68. Argan has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.57 million for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 7.23%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Argan’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGX shares. TheStreet raised Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

In related news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.70 per share, with a total value of $36,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Argan by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 292,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after buying an additional 38,276 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Argan by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Argan by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 66,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Kokino LLC bought a new position in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter worth about $1,270,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argan by 15.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

