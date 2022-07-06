Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives $152.53 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.53.
ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,882. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $1,511,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,836.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 543,280 shares of company stock valued at $57,266,244 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ANET stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
About Arista Networks (Get Rating)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
