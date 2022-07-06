Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 6,757 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.4% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $544,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,277.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,262.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,559.61.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.