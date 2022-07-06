Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Short Interest Update

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTE. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,474,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,998,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the fourth quarter worth $12,267,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,989,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,865,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artemis Strategic Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARTE opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.