ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $788.67.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $432.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $529.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.30.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

