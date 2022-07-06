Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

Shares of AZPN opened at $191.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.36. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $210.60.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

