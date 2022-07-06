Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,107,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,824 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $42,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 8.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 55.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

