Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 1,410.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 798,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745,445 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $33,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGM. JMP Securities started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.99.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

