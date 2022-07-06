Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 752,373 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 215.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,101,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752,373 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $51,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at $985,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,539 shares of company stock worth $1,434,925 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

UAL stock opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.32. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.50) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

