Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,430,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,231,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.37% of Equitable as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,363,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,742,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,252 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equitable by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,384,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,977,000 after purchasing an additional 773,812 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Equitable by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,709,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,635,000 after purchasing an additional 508,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,451,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,531,000 after purchasing an additional 464,261 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

NYSE:EQH opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $243,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $785,096.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,533.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,724 shares of company stock worth $3,086,416. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

