Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 478,505 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 478,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in CF Industries by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

