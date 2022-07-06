Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $42.22 Million Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 360,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 178,188 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $42,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE:RNG opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.01. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $315.00.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $478,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,973.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.57.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.