Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $46 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,804 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $45,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $239.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

