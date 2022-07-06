Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $50.30 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 846,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 237,202 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $50,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 92,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $549,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

