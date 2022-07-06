Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $52.04 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 687.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,902 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $52,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in STERIS by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,756.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,589,759 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.00.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $208.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.34 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.98. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $192.40 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

