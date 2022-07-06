Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $57.71 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $57,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI opened at $264.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $273.58.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.79%.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,705 shares of company stock worth $32,597,278 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.12.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

