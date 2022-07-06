Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,866 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $55,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in MSCI by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in MSCI by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in MSCI by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.86.

MSCI stock opened at $422.01 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

