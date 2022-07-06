Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 248,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,308 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $56,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Snowflake by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Snowflake by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.26.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $154.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.68. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

