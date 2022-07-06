Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $47.54 Million in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,140,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,540,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.22% of Radian Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,132,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Radian Group by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Radian Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 318,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

In related news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,211.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at $432,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,962 shares of company stock worth $680,379. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radian Group stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Radian Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.